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Benjamin Parker's avatar
Benjamin Parker
1h

YMMV but the best part of this newsletter is the fiddling vid Will found.

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4 replies
Castironskillet's avatar
Castironskillet
2h

I graduated high school in 1979. Why oh why does it feel like I never left? Stuff like this, that’s why.

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