(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Instagram, Rumble)

NICK FUENTES HAS MADE A CAREER out of harassing more moderate, non-openly racist Republicans, pushing Turning Point USA to the right on immigration by encouraging groypers to crash their events, and pulling Tucker Carlson and the Heritage Foundation into an uncomfortable bear-hug last year.

But now, Fuentes himself has received a challenge from his own, even more deranged right flank. The internet’s preeminent groyper is facing off with a gun-toting playboy heir and a coterie of disillusioned followers.

Fuentes’s trouble started last Thursday, when storied social-media villain Dan Bilzerian—now extremely antisemitic and running a stunt campaign for the Florida congressional district held by pro-Israel Republican Rep. Randy Fine—accused Fuentes of being a federal agent or informant.

“I think Nick Fuentes is a fed,” Bilzerian wrote on X, accusing Fuentes of creating “constant division” and “endless infighting.”

This prompted a cascade of other attacks on Fuentes from racist and antisemitic figures who have previously called him an ally. To wit…