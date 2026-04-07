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Eric Smith's avatar
Eric Smith
1h

Why isn’t Mitt Romney speaking out about his former colleague? Senator Lee is delusional about voting fraud. “Don’t confuse me with the facts!” Seems to be his mantra. He may be too far gone down this particular rabbit hole to ever make a correction.

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Dale Oak's avatar
Dale Oak
1h

Stephen, great to see your byline! Good stuff, and I hope we see more from you.

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