Minnesota and Texas, We’re Heading Your Way
Tickets on sale soon.
The gang is hitting the road again starting with a Bulwark Live show in Minneapolis on Thursday, February 19.
ON SALE THIS FRIDAY: Tim, Sarah, JVL, Sam and Bill are heading north to bring our friends in Minnesota an evening of fellowship. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Jan 30—keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/events for details and to grab your seat.
Then in March, the gang is heading back to Texas for two nights of politics among friends.
SAVE THE DATE: On the heels of the Democratic primaries in March, Tim, Sarah, and JVL head south for two live shows in Texas:
DALLAS on Wednesday, March 18, joined by our own Sonny Bunch
AUSTIN on Thursday, March 19, a live show at the Paramount Theatre
Location details and tickets for this two-night swing through Texas will be available soon. Watch your inbox and check TheBulwark.com/events.
This is great, you guys. Thank you for going to Minnesota.. it matters.
Can't wait to see you in Austin!!!