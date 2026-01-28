The gang is hitting the road again starting with a Bulwark Live show in Minneapolis on Thursday, February 19.

ON SALE THIS FRIDAY: Tim, Sarah, JVL, Sam and Bill are heading north to bring our friends in Minnesota an evening of fellowship. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Jan 30—keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/events for details and to grab your seat.

Then in March, the gang is heading back to Texas for two nights of politics among friends.

SAVE THE DATE: On the heels of the Democratic primaries in March, Tim, Sarah, and JVL head south for two live shows in Texas:

DALLAS on Wednesday, March 18, joined by our own Sonny Bunch

AUSTIN on Thursday, March 19, a live show at the Paramount Theatre

Location details and tickets for this two-night swing through Texas will be available soon. Watch your inbox and check TheBulwark.com/events.

