The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne Villasana's avatar
Joanne Villasana
35m

I’m so excited to see y’all at the Austin show! ❤️

Reply
Share
Saren's avatar
Saren
11m

I have tickets for the 19th in Mpls and I’m super excited! People need to hurry up and buy up the remaining tickets for the 18th before I do something stupid and buy tickets to go to that show too :)

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture