Minnesota and Texas, We’re Heading Your Way
Dallas and Austin, we’ll see you in March! Tickets on sale now.
On the heels of the Democratic primaries in March, Tim, Sarah, and JVL head south for two live shows in Texas:
BULWARK LIVE in DALLAS on Wednesday, March 18—Get tickets here
BULWARK LIVE in AUSTIN on Thursday, March 19—Get tickets here
Minneapolis, we’ll see you on February 18 & 19.
Tim, Sarah, JVL, Sam, and Bill are heading north to bring our friends in Minnesota an evening of fellowship. All profits from the event will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.
SECOND SHOW ADDED: Tickets are still available for our Wednesday, February 18 show. The February 19 show is SOLD OUT!
I’m so excited to see y’all at the Austin show! ❤️
I have tickets for the 19th in Mpls and I’m super excited! People need to hurry up and buy up the remaining tickets for the 18th before I do something stupid and buy tickets to go to that show too :)