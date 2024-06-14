No kink shaming, please. (Composite / Photos: MovieStillsDB / GettyImages)

The Secret pod is live. Sarah and I talked about what happens to the Republican party after Trump leaves. Good news: Maybe they can’t keep the Trump coalition together! Bad news: Trump has three presidential cycles left in him.

The show is here.

1. The Old Crow

I laughed out loud today reading Axios talking about how Mitch McConnell thinks that he’s going to give up being the minority leader and become the Appropriations chair:

McConnell, 82, is both a student and a practitioner of power.

While no final decision has been made, such a post would let him remain a force with real juice, wielding enviable say over funding for everything from the Pentagon to pet projects until he finishes his term in 2027.

No, really.

The guy who endorsed Trump after saying that Trump was responsible for an insurrection and after Trump called his wife racist names . . .

The guy who went to the Capitol Hill Club yesterday when summoned by Trump . . .

The guy who stood there and sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump . . .

The guy who bent over to proffer his hand to Trump . . .

This guy is the “student” and “practitioner” of power? No.

Let me tell you exactly who and what Mitch McConnell is: He’s Roland Daggett.