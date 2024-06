What happens to the Republican party once Trump goes away? If he goes away . . .

Leave a comment

Join our virtual Founders AMA Town Hall June 25 with Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger. For more details click here.



Watch, listen or leave a comment for this edition of The Secret Podcast. Bulwark+ members can access ad-free editions of this and all Bulwark shows at TheBulwark.com/listen. Don’t care for video, use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.