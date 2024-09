Bill Kristol is in for Sarah and he and JVL have a wide-ranging discussion:

Liz Cheney and the anti-Cheneys: Republicans who decided to get onboard the Trump train after January 6.

The Russian use of a bunch of conservative YouTubers.

Tucker’s Nazi historian.

Kamala’s debate challenge.

Oh, and there’s a whole section on the U.S. Open and the bizarre to decis…