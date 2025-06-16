Stop Whining and Start Winning Elections

JVL and Sarah Longwell talk Matt Yglesias’s recent piece about the real stakes for Democrats in the Senate, how to build a winning coalition for 2026, and whether vibes actually beat policy.
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.