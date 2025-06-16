The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
70
12

Stop Whining and Start Winning Elections

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 16, 2025
∙ Paid
70
12
Share

JVL and Sarah Longwell talk Matt Yglesias’s recent piece about the real stakes for Democrats in the Senate, how to build a winning coalition for 2026, and whether vibes actually beat policy.

Leave a comment

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture