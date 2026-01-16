The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

MAGA's New Rule: Comply or Die

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah and JVL discuss the Minneapolis shooting and the growing backlash to ICE tactics, the collapse of public support for Trump across key polls, MAGA’s “comply or die” hypocrisy, a potential split between “MAGA” and “non-MAGA” Republicans, the political damage of masked federal force, and farce surrounding the Trump’s “gift” of a Nobel Peace Prize.

