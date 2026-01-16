MAGA's New Rule: Comply or Die

Sarah and JVL discuss the Minneapolis shooting and the growing backlash to ICE tactics, the collapse of public support for Trump across key polls, MAGA’s “comply or die” hypocrisy, a potential split between “MAGA” and “non-MAGA” Republicans, the political damage of masked federal force, and farce surrounding the Trump’s “gift” of a Nobel Peace Prize.
