Trump’s DHS Is Eating Itself Alive

Sarah and JVL discuss the Wall Street Journal exposé on Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski, and the internal fight over whether ICE raids should be loud and viral or quiet and deniable. They talk about why humiliation has become the price of loyalty in Trump World, why Biden is suddenly polling better than Trump on the economy, and what the backlash in Minneapolis tells us about how this moment could turn.
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.