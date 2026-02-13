The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Trump’s DHS Is Eating Itself Alive

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Feb 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah and JVL discuss the Wall Street Journal exposé on Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski, and the internal fight over whether ICE raids should be loud and viral or quiet and deniable. They talk about why humiliation has become the price of loyalty in Trump World, why Biden is suddenly polling better than Trump on the economy, and what the backlash in Minneapolis tells us about how this moment could turn.

