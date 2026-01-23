The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Trump Is Now Deeply Unpopular

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Jan 23, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss the latest—from Trump's sinking poll numbers and the Greenland spectacle to escalating ICE actions and local resistance. They also talk about new focus-group findings showing Gen Z Trump voters cooling on JD Vance (and warming to Marco Rubio), react to the White House’s use of AI imagery in political messaging, and critique Jared Kushner’s glossy “Dubai for Gaza” redevelopment pitch, with a look at how Michigan protest politics is landing now.

This post is for paid subscribers

