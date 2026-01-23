Trump Is Now Deeply Unpopular

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss the latest—from Trump's sinking poll numbers and the Greenland spectacle to escalating ICE actions and local resistance. They also talk about new focus-group findings showing Gen Z Trump voters cooling on JD Vance (and warming to Marco Rubio), react to the White House’s use of AI imagery in political messaging, and critique Jared Kushner’s glossy “Dubai for Gaza” redevelopment pitch, with a look at how Michigan protest politics is landing now.
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.