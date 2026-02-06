Divorced Guy Energy Is Ruining America

Donald Trump posts an overtly racist video, Republicans briefly squirm, and the usual defenses start to crack. JVL and Sarah Longwell explain why this moment exposed GOP cowardice, how Trump’s vanity and distractions are starting to cost him politically, and what billionaire media self-destruction says about power, accountability, and the institutions b…
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday, best friends Sarah Longwell and JVL go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
