War with Iran and the Takeover of CNN

Plus: Bold colors or pale pastels?
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Feb 28, 2026
The U.S. government is ordering employees out of Israel and Iraq, the latest signal that war with Iran is approaching. Larry and David Ellison just bought Warner-Discovery and CNN.

Sarah and JVL also talk about the new John Fetterman in Maine and the primary in Texas. As well as the Kansas law targeting trans people.

Finally, they go deep on DHS, depraved indifference, and accountability. (See the piece JVL talks about here.)

Bonus: Pinball discourse. Help decide JVL’s fate in the comments.

