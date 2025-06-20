The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
3

Drink the H8terade

Sarah and JVL respond to their critics.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 20, 2025
∙ Paid
4
3
Share

It’s a very meta episode. Sarah and JVL spend a little bit of time on Iran and then have a conversation about the many people on the internet who were mad at them on the internet this week.

Leave a comment

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture