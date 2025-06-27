The Bulwark

Anti-Anti-Mamdani?

And Trump's Iran lies.
Jonathan V. Last
and
William Kristol
Jun 27, 2025
Bill Kristol sits in for Sarah today as he and JVL talk about the lessons Zohran Mamdani can teach Democrats, the hysteria over five government run grocery stores, and how the Iran strike looks increasingly less helpful.

Leave a comment

