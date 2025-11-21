The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Legal Orders

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Nov 21, 2025
Trump crossed a line, again. JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss Trump’s latest tantrum: calling for Democratic senators to be put to death after they released a video reminding service members they don’t have to follow illegal orders. Yes, really.

Then we get into the Epstein-email panic, why Trump suddenly pretended to support releasing documents he fought for years, and what’s really pressuring him behind the scenes, Dick Cheney’s funeral, and the singles vaccine. Don’t worry, Sarah WILL BE GETTING IT!

