Legal Orders

Trump crossed a line, again. JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss Trump’s latest tantrum: calling for Democratic senators to be put to death after they released a video reminding service members they don’t have to follow illegal orders. Yes, really.
Then we get into the Epstein-email panic, why Trump suddenly pretended to support releasing documents he fought for years, and what’s really pressuring him behind the scenes, Dick Cheney’s funeral, and the singles vaccine. Don’t worry, Sarah WILL BE GETTING IT!
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.