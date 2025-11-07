JD Vance Can’t Control What He Unleashed

JVL is half-delirious from the shingles vaccine and Sarah Longwell is dragging him through one of the wildest weeks in politics. From massive Democratic wins to Jeff Flake’s fantasy-land op-ed, Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar ego trip, and the jaw-dropping humanitarian fallout from dismantling USAID. They break down why Republicans are in full disarray, how Trump’s SNAP showdown is backfiring, and what new polling says about the road ahead.
