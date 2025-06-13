The Bulwark

The Bulwark

5

Accelerate?

More Alex Padillas, please.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 13, 2025
Paid
Sarah and JVL go deep on the manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla.

Did he “lunge” at Kristi Noem? No.

Is it plausible that the Secretary of Homeland Security did not know how Padilla was? No.

Is there some sacred—or even written—rule of conduct for press conferences that Padilla was “disrupting”? Hell no.

But the big question is: Should Democrats do more of this? Should they bring their own security staffs and provoke the Trump administration and dare them to take the authoritarian mask all the way off? None dare call it accelerationism . . .

That’s the discussion. We want you to talk about it in the comments and seriously. Take in all the angles.

