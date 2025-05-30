The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
52
9

The Nashville Show

Things went a little wheels-off in Music City.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 30, 2025
∙ Paid
52
9
Share

Sarah and JVL taped the Secret pod in front of 450 best friends in Nashville and things got . . . a little weird?

There’s the tariff dance, TACO talk, some Trump psychologizing, the Leopard Face-Eating Party, a Bad JVL sighting, and a special guest. It’s a giant, super-sized live show, just for you guys.

Leave a comment

The Secret Podcast is exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring JVL and Sarah Longwell. To watch or listen to this episode and join the conversation in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture