Deporting Someone They Know

How a small town is responding to the arrest of someone in their community.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 02, 2025
Sarah and JVL preview Tuesday’s newsletter with a discussion about the folks in a small, rural Missouri town who are shocked—shocked!—to discover that the Trump administration is deporting someone from their community who they like.

Sarah thinks this is hopeful. JVL does . . . not.*

