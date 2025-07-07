The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Conspiracy!

It was a big weekend for Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk news.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 07, 2025
Sarah and JVL talk about the big reveal that there was . . . nothing at all suspicious about Jeffrey Epstein’s death. And also, apparently, no client list?

Super excited to see how MAGA takes this news.

Also: Elon Musk has completed his speed run through the seven stages of Republicanism and landed at No Labels Part 2. We love that for him.

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

