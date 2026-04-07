The first Founders Town Hall of 2026 is tomorrow night: Monday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Substack through the link below.



JVL and Sarah will host this virtual town hall providing a peek behind the curtain on the state of The Bulwark and our plans for 2026.

Tell us what’s on your mind or what you’d like to hear more about here:

Leave a question

If you’re new to Bulwark+, these semi-yearly updates are one of the ways we say “thank you” for the extra support from our Founders and Navigators. If you can’t make it live, don’t worry—we’ll email all founding members a link to watch and we’ll post the replay on the Founders Hub.