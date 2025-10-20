The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stevenjdja's avatar
stevenjdja
12m

Welcome to our side. Ignore the hate and abuse that will inevitably come your way. Work hard to bring others like you into the light, God knows we on the left know this nearly impossible task, but maybe you’ll have better luck. Every one of us counts. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynne Kizis's avatar
Lynne Kizis
17m

Welcome to the pro-democracy movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture