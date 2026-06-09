TNL Alert: Tim, Sarah, and I will be LIVE at 3 p.m. (ish) today. Tim will be racing to get there, straight off a plane and you know how wheels-off these live editions are from the jump. Come hang out.

(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

1. The Platner Variations

Look: I don’t want to write another piece about Graham Platner any more than you want to read it. But I’m compelled. Because expression is the need of my soul.

So if you want to skip this one, no hard feelings. I understand. But don’t go just yet. First, let me give you the executive summary: The problem with Platner isn’t Platner. It’s what he has brought out in some of his supporters.

And second, before we get to Platner, let’s talk about Greg Bovino, who sent out a tweet yesterday teasing a presidential run:

Pay attention to my highlighting. “106 million illegals.” What an interesting number.

How does Bovino get to “106 million illegals”? People say Graham Platner is a Nazi? Well buckle up for some real Nazi shizz . . .