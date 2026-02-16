The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
1h

There are two, equal and opposite, wrongheaded views about voters in politics right now. The first is that Democrats do better when more people vote, the second is that Republicans do better when less people vote.

This might have been true thirty years ago. But the data shows one specific thing: that voters are by and large divided into their various camps, geographically and politically, and this means that basically every election comes down to where non-interested voters fall on the scale.

The reality is that if there were a lot of Democratic voters that just needed to be turned out, they would have already been turned out. If they didn't turn out for Obama, Biden, or Harris, then they don't exist, at least not for a congressional campaign.

Twenty years ago the average low propensity, low information voter was a democrat and the median voter was a suburbs white female republican. Today, that's reversed. The average low propensity and low information voter is a republican, and the median voter is now a college educated white woman in the suburbs who's a democrat.

The reality is that we've moved to an era similar to the 1960s; an era where it wasn't economics but social issues that determined how you voted. That was the entire ballgame of the Southern Strategy. That ebbed by the 1980s, when voters were most likely to vote based not on social issues but on economics, something so alarming that the Evangelical vote spent the next thirty years attempting to wed themselves to the GOP to prevent that.

The fact is, we're now three elections in since Trump took the escalator. And in all three, low propensity voters went for him. Of course, this is the same thing I heard from Sanders supporters back in 2016, that if more low voting people voted he'd have gotten the nomination. But if your plan is 'we have to hope people who don't vote end up voting' you might as well be trying to tell them to cut back on eating fast food. You're wasting your time.

Now, do I think low effort voters might swing back against Trump? Maybe. But I wouldn't bet that there's some kind of 'silent majority' that is super into liberals that just never bothers to vote for them.

Of course, this isn't something unique to America. In Britain the wisdom is that actually there are millions of secret labor voters who really loved Corbyn, even though he lost every time and now his opposite road into power on the opposite message. At the same time, the Tories claim that Britain is a naturally conservative country despite the fact that they're almost extinct at this point.

What I am saying is that they're not going to change their stripes, even if that means the tigers go extinct because the environment changed.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Paul G's avatar
Paul G
1h

Math is math. Getting a new voter is +1. Persuading an existing voter is -1 for Republicans and +1 for Democrats. I don’t see how anyone of either party wins by focusing exclusively on turnout.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture