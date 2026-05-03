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Carol R's avatar
Carol R
2h

I am so glad to see the DNC maybe wake up and realize that they really screwed up with Martin over Wikler. I mean seriously! And somehow they keep using the damn VAN list for voter data. VAN is owned by a British venture capital company: APAX ventures, with mostly foreign investors. Target smart has laid off anyone who updates the system. L2 and Political Data Intelligence are both CA based and worlds better data! Time for the DNC to get their sh*t together and fight!

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Claire Cloutier's avatar
Claire Cloutier
1h

Good article, but I wish you explained how Ken Martin got elected over Ben Wikler in the first place. I have never understood this. Wikler had a proven, very impressive record of success in Wisconsin, which is a more challenging state for Dems than Minnesota (Martin's state). So why was Wikler not elected? And is there any way he could be persuaded to take over?

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