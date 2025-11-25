X Country Chaos Riles the Right

The increasingly fractious online right exploded this weekend after their preferred hangout space, Elon Musk’s X, changed a setting so that users can see what country an account is based in.

Over the course of many hours, online combatants, trolls, and political operatives exchanged screen grabs of the “About” pages of various high-profile MAGA accounts, reveling in the newfound proof that these pseudonymous posters had been stirring up shit online to generate engagement payouts from Musk from distant lands.

A few of the dozens of examples that caught our eye include