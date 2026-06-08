North Korea's New Nuclear Doctrine | Shield of the Republic

Eric and Eliot dissect the latest jackassery before pivoting to the war with Iran. They offer differing assessments of the negotiations and discuss the prospects for a lasting ceasefire. Next, they return to the Russia-Ukraine war and reflect on the staggering Russian casualty levels and severe economic toll the war continues to inflict on Russia. They discuss the under-reported and dangerous nuclear developments on the Korean peninsula before closing with the books they're currently reading.
Eric’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications Monograph:
https://csbaonline.org/uploads/documents/CSBA8429_(Three_Body_Problem_Report)_final.pdf
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.