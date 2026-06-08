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North Korea's New Nuclear Doctrine | Shield of the Republic

Eric S. Edelman's avatar
Eliot A Cohen's avatar
Eric S. Edelman and Eliot A Cohen
Jun 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Eric and Eliot dissect the latest jackassery before pivoting to the war with Iran. They offer differing assessments of the negotiations and discuss the prospects for a lasting ceasefire. Next, they return to the Russia-Ukraine war and reflect on the staggering Russian casualty levels and severe economic toll the war continues to inflict on Russia. They discuss the under-reported and dangerous nuclear developments on the Korean peninsula before closing with the books they're currently reading.

Eric’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications Monograph:

https://csbaonline.org/uploads/documents/CSBA8429_(Three_Body_Problem_Report)_final.pdf

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Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

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