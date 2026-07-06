The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meredith's avatar
Meredith
1h

JVL is why I am here. He is the reason I am a subscriber. I am so thankful for his writing, his insight, snark, introvertedness, love of family, goofiness and appreciation for his fans, commenters and friends. Thank you, Sarah, for sharing this with us and bringing us the friendship that you share. JVL, sending love and joy to you and your family.

Reply
Share
5 replies
David Remus's avatar
David Remus
1h

Sarah, this was so lovely, and so absolutely true.

Reply
Share
436 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture