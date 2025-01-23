1. Systems Check

Now that we’re three days in, let’s do a quick status check.

Price of Eggs: Up 37 percent year-on-year.

Many experts are saying that egg prices will keep going up. Fox Business (!) reports,

Some estimations indicate the average price of a dozen large eggs could be nearly $5 by the end of 2025, which would be the highest-ever recorded average price for a dozen eggs, Fox News Digital reported. The price of eggs in California has reached nearly $9 per dozen in some areas.

Oh my stars and garters.

Unless it turns out that the price of eggs no longer matters in the minds of voters. Just like a president’s age stopped being of concern 5 seconds after Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy.