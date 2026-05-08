Hi, everyone! JVL and I are back with our second Triad Mailbag. You guys left us over 300 sharp, slightly nosy questions (and I read nearly all of them, I swear), and we get up close and personal with our answers this week.

This edition of the Triad Mailbag will be posted in the Bulwark+ Takes feed for our audiophiles and below we’re including a transcript for the readers among us.

In this episode we cover:

From Reldas: The UAE unilaterally leaving OPEC is another pillar removed in the house of the petrodollar. What do you think, JVL? (starting around 1:42)

From Tom: Given the importance of 2028, Dems obviously need to win in places where they haven't been doing so hot lately. Is left-wing populism the play? It almost feels like this moment calls for the opposite of the old "socially liberal, fiscally conservative" platitude that would have described many Bulwark contributors a decade ago. (starting around 5:20)

From many Triad readers: If Democrats, by some stroke of luck, win the White House and both chambers of Congress in 2028, what should their top 3 priorities be to de-Trumpify the nation? (starting around 7:26)

From Benjamin S. : I just want to put a quarter in the machine for "the constitution is not a suicide pact" and what that means in practical terms to you? (starting around 10:27)

From Jess: Do you think it is beneficial to expand the number of representatives in the House to counteract gerrymandering? (starting around 12:28)

JVL to Jasmine: Why do you not like Rahm Emmanuel? (starting around 13:56)

From Deb: I'm interested in hearing from JVL about the evolution of your political thought. What made you a conservative in the first place? Were you an actual supporter of the Republican Party? The reason I ask is that I just don't hear any conservative views from you — and you might have them on abortion, but that seems like it would be about it. What I hear from you is a lot of Catholic Social Teaching. [...] What am I missing? (starting around 18:44)

From Victoria M.: Sarah asked you if you voted in the NJ special election and you seemed to shrug it off saying, “No, I didn’t…it’s been a week.” [...] I will crawl through glass to vote these morons out of office, so it was painful to hear someone who I respect and admire shrug it off like it was inconvenient. [...] Thoughts? (starting around 26:19)

From Scott T.: JVL once considered Tucker one of his best friends. He very rarely comments about Tucker, staying relatively quiet when Sarah or Tim make biting comments about him. I’m curious when was the last time JVL spoke to Carlson, whether he thinks Carlson is putting on an act or is serious, and how he explains his turn over the last years? (starting around 28:46)

From Melinda: Please list some things an American can be proud of today. (I need some inspiration.) (starting around 34:15)

JVL to Jasmine: Three favorite TV shows. (starting around 36:48)

Thank you, as always, for being an awesome community. We hope you enjoy our conversation. And let us know if you want more of these mailbags.

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The transcript, edited for clarity and concision, is below, but you can also read the PDF version here: