The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Ackerman's avatar
James Ackerman
Dec 16, 2022

Hot take: the same RW'ers bitching and moaning about Griner coming home either didn't care or didn't know who Paul Whelan was before her release. So they can kindly STFU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
JMFK's avatar
JMFK
Dec 16, 2022

Musk may no longer be the world's richest man (by his own fault), but he is still the world's richest spoiled brat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture