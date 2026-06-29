E. Jean Carroll. (Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Photo: Leonardo Munoz / AFP / Getty Images)

1. Johnny KGB

I hope you read the headline in a thick, fake Russian accent because that’s how the voice in my head read the news of the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear Donald Trump’s case against E. Jean Carroll.

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In case you’ve forgotten: In 2023, Carroll won a civil lawsuit against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation and was awarded $5 million in damages. Trump was also found civilly liable for defaming Carroll in a second trial that concluded with a jury awarding her $83.3 million.

Trump had appealed the $5 million verdict to the Supreme Court on grounds that amounted to—I am not kidding—because I’m president. Trump’s lawyers said that the SCOTUS should overturn a jury verdict that had already survived lower court appeals because of “highly inflammatory” evidence that had been admitted and—again, I am not kidding—“This mistreatment of a President cannot be allowed to stand.”

This was not a legal strategy, obviously. It was client service. Trump wanted to fight the case all the way to the very top to get out of paying Carroll and there were lawyers happy to write words he would enjoy reading and bill him for their time.

Even with this ruling on the $5 million, I expect Trump will continue to appeal the $83.3 million verdict. That’s the sort of spiteful SOB he is.

Good for E. Jean Carroll. She’s the one woman who beat Donald Trump. She deserves her money and our admiration.

But what I want to talk about is the Supreme Court. Because this ruling will be submitted as evidence that the Court is “balanced.” Which it is—in an extremely false way.