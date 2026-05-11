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DBR's avatar
DBR
4m

Trump seems to have a special skill in being a BS artist that very few other politicians have. He can get low-attention people to think he will give them free I.V.F. (a very expensive process) as opposed to DODging out their jobs (this is a true story)

The closest thing I can think of otherwise maybe Steyer who seems to be trying to get past the jungle primary by promising liberals all the nice things that Very Serious People including many Democratic Politicians tell them they can't have like universal healthcare, guaranteed vacation, paid family leave, etc.

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lauren's avatar
lauren
2m

This is a brilliant column. You are saying the things that nobody else says. I salute you for it.

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