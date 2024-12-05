Norm Coleman circa 2008 (Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images)

With each passing hour, the odds grow that former Fox News anchor and Army veteran Pete Hegseth will become the second high-profile Trump cabinet selection to fail within weeks of the election. Whether he survives is up to the growing chorus of uncommitted Senate Republicans who’ve been meeting with him this week amid a litany of scandals about his drinking habits, infidelity, and alleged abusive behavior towards women.

While Hegeseth has been traversing the Capitol complex for his meetings, he’s been accompanied by former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman. This isn’t unusual. Former lawmakers and top staffers will help nominees establish relationships and grease the wheels ahead of the confirmation process. What is notable is that Coleman, who departed the Senate in 2009 after being replaced by Al Franken, is a registered lobbyist for multiple companies with business before the Department of Defense as well as foreign governments.