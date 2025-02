SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, March 22 for The Bulwark Live in Phoenix.

The gang is hitting the road in March for a one-night show in Phoenix, AZ. Join Tim, Sarah, JVL, Bill and Mona for an evening of sharp political insights, lots of laughter and likely a few tears. Let’s be together.

Tickets go on sale Friday at TheBulwark.com/events .

Tell us in the comments where you would like to see The Bulwark Live in 2025.



Leave a comment