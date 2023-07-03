Will Saletan and the team behind The Bulwark Podcast have been hard at work producing an audio adaptation of The Corruption of Lindsey Graham. Premiering today, new chapters of this multi-part series will be released every Monday through the summer on The Bulwark Podcast.

Full episode here

Below, listen to Will describe the project and why he chose to focus on Senator Graham.

