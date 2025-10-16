The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louisa Kasdon's avatar
Louisa Kasdon
1h

These are not children. Stop dismissing them as such.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Mark McPeek's avatar
Mark McPeek
2h

If you're against Anti-Fascists, you're probably a Fascist. These 20-40 year-old "boys and girls" prove it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture