(Bulwark photo manipulation / Original: Bettman / GettyImages)

1. Mask Off

One of the recurring characters on Sarah’s Focus Group show is the Republican Good Immigrant. This person will talk about how Joe Biden let the border become a mess. About how unfair it is that all of these illegal immigrants streamed into the country. About how he (or she) followed the rules and came the right way.

This person will then explain that he (or she) voted for Trump because of his commitment to border security and his promise to deport all of the criminals.

I often wonder what these voters think about Trump today as the administration’s immigration policy objectives have progressed from:

Build the wall →

Deport the murderers and rapists →

Deport everyone with any immigration irregularity, even if they have no criminal record →

Revoke temporary protected status for legal immigrant groups so that they can be deported →

End birthright citizenship →

Ban legal migration from “Third World Countries” →

Denaturalize disfavored naturalized citizens →

“Remigration” or “Reverse migration”

Do the Republican Good Immigrants finally understand that Trump and his administration want them gone, too? That when Trump talked about the border and immigration it was never just about deporting murderers and rapists?

They should have known. Because immigration politics are never just about securing borders. They’re about ethnic purity and creating an illiberal order. And to understand this we’re going to have to talk about Carl Schmitt and the triumph of Nazi philosophy, right here in America.

Buckle up.