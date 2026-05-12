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Leros's avatar
Leros
20m

The shamelessness Mike Lee exhibits is truly incredible. I can't wait to see how the red states are going to fund maintaining the portions of the interstate highways in their states. Raise taxes on the good people of said red state. No way! Cut what little is left of Medicaid and use that $ instead? Of course!

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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
19m

Here's a thought for these MAGA Republicans. They can make up for the lost revenue from the so-called Gas Tax Holiday by making the Big Oil conglomerates pay for it with a Windfall Tax.

Of course the MAGAs would never dream of doing such a thing, so they'll let the roads crumble and bridges collapse because of the lack of funding.

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