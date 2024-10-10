The recent landfall of hurricanes Helene and Milton forced many Republicans to face up to their movement’s descent into irrationality. The rapid spread of unchecked misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories, most of it originating on the right, has forced some GOP officials to take the uncomfortable step of admonishing their colleagues while offering fact-checks and clarifications, lest their constituents who credulously eat up this digital tripe suffer.

The lies and misinformation have ranged from straightforward misrepresentations of facts to utterly deranged conspiracizing. Pundits on Fox News repeated a claim circulated among right-wingers online that President Joe Biden was redirecting money meant for hurricane victims to undocumented immigrants.