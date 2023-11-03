Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Donald Trump’s ascendance to the pinnacle of American public life was a stressor to our nation’s, and our world’s, problem with incivility. But incivility among public officials, or in human affairs in general, is nothing new. Trump’s crass behavior exposed problems and heightened divisions that have long existed both in our nature and in contemporary culture.

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Get 20% off for 1 year

ON TUESDAY, ANDRIY YERMAK, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recommended on Telegram that “everyone read” a “very important report” about Zelensky in Time magazine, summed up in the money quote that also became the headline: “Nobody believes in our victory like I do.” Just a few minutes later, though, Yermak took down his post. During those ten minutes, he apparently realized that the cover story by Time’s Simon Shuster was nothing to cheer for or to brag about.

READ THE REST.

Get 20% off for 1 year

IN HIS SECOND TREATISE OF GOVERNMENT, John Locke pondered the problem of how individuals could come to possess private property if God had originally given the world to all people in common. That this must somehow be possible, Locke felt certain. He highlighted its necessity with a memorable image: “The Fruit, or Venison, which nourishes the wild Indian . . . must be his, and so his, i.e. a part of him, that another can no longer have any right to it, before it can do him any good for the support of his Life.” Once I’ve eaten the venison, I need to be absolutely certain that no one else can come along and still lay claim to it.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

TGIF! And thanks to all who came out last night to our first event watch party! I appreciated all the suggestions. We’ve come a long way since our first-ever Bulwark event in D.C., which was audio only. They’ll just keep getting better.

Rob Manfred, call your office… This is what happens when you keep changing the game: the least-watched World Series, ever. (And it was a good series!) Change the rules back, and resign.

Ad astra per aspera… Ken Mattingly, RIP.

Congratulations are in order… To our friends at The Connors Forum, which has now officially become the Connors Institute for Nonpartisan Research and Civic Engagement at Shippensburg University. You can visit us at ConnorsInstitute.org.

The cruelty is the point…. Corrupt Trump-era Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was sent back to Congress by Montana voters, and he’s proposing what Tim Miller calls “Essentially a Palestinian Removal Act.” There are 10 GOP cosponsors, none a surprise.

“A movie star in waiting...” This new flick about the career of Harrison Ford looks fantastic.

George Santos sent thank you letters to Democrats… Here’s what Jamie Raskin did in response.

‘I’ve already been dead once’… A must-read profile in the Post on John Fetterman, unleashed. I must confess that, as a Conor Lamb-kinda guy, I was worried about Fetterman and how he might steer the Democratic party. And so far, I am happy to admit that those worries have been very much misplaced.

In Saint Louis… The Israel / Hamas campus drama comes for my alma mater’s student government, resulting in the first impeachment of a student body President.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Doug Burgum’s last ditch effort to make the debate stage… Is selling beanies?

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.