The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howling Loaf's avatar
Howling Loaf
1h

Not to defend voting for the Laken Riley Act, but Khanna's "if you did this, you're out" position is why it is so hard to be a moderate in this country. There's always some vote, some statement, some relationship, some horse-trading that bothers the extremists seeking to depower anyone they believe is not at their purity of virtue. "If you did this, you're out" is a terrible way - in general* - to run a political party.

Ed Koch used to say, "If you agree with me on nine out of twelve things, vote for me. If you agree with me on twelve out of twelve things, get your head examined." However, the purity extremists take the opposite position - "if I agree with you on eleven out of twelve things, but not twelve out of twelve, I won't vote for you."

*Murder, rape, domestic violence, fraud, major crime, child abuse, and similar things are definite exclusions.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Lesley's avatar
Lesley
1h

Interesting article, thank you. I don't think he's wrong about the Laken Riley Act votes. I do wonder if dems have learned how to talk about such issues. I have my doubts.

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture