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Guy's avatar
Guy
1h

Yes. Here is a perfect opportunity for the Dems to take the initiative and promote a strong immigration policy that reflects what the American voter really wants and needs. Clear out the back log, apply quotas, clarify the paths to citizenship. Build a systematic but empathetic policy. Then you'll start winning elections.

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Frank Talk, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Talk, Jr.
1h

Thank you, Adrian Carrasquillo, for this breath of fresh air regarding a practical way forward for those of us who realize that this gang of murderous, traitors who follow the nincompoop in our White House must be stopped immediately!

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