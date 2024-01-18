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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Jan 18, 2024

I must say Roy Cohn taught Trump well. The student has outshined the master. Disrupt, project, deflect and cast blame on others.

Additionally, I couldn’t agree more; former Trump administration officials need to speak out to undecided and independents voters and soon!

Perhaps ads created by an independent bodies without links to democrats and republicans need to include Barr, Milley, Cassidy Hutchinson and others.

Additionally, these adds should feature using Trump, Johnson and other republican officials own word’s against them; border, immigration, economy, etc...

Just this week Republicans have said they don’t want a deal on the border as long as democrats are in charge. Trump said, “he hopes the economy tanks because it will help him get elected.

Seriously, he wants everyone to lose their 401k’s, IRA’s and saving’s so he can be president again?

And this guy is winning? Ugh!!!!!

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Guy's avatar
Guy
Jan 18, 2024

The most important insight here from Sarah is that for any public condemnation of Trump from former Trump admin officials to move votes, their messaging needs to be *frequent*. One-off missives will get forgotten almost instantly in the insanely fast-paced churn of the 24 hour news cycle.

Being able to sustain consistent, repetitive, easily-digestible messaging campaigns is what the GOP well and it's one of the biggest factors in their success in crafting narratives.

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