Hello Founders and Navigators!

I’m excited to announce that our first Founders Town Hall of 2026 will be Monday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

JVL and Sarah will host this virtual town hall providing a peek behind the curtain on the state of The Bulwark and our plans for 2026. Tell us what’s on your mind or what you’d like to hear more about in the comments on this post or in the Founders Lounge.

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If you’re a new Founder or Navigator, these semi-yearly updates are one of the ways we say “thank you” for your extra support. If you can’t make it live, don’t worry—we’ll make sure you’re in the know. (In fact, you can still watch our November 2025 Town Hall here.)

A couple other quick notes:

One perk of being a founding member is an invite to pre-show Bulwark Live Founders Mixers, giving you a chance to meet the gang and fellow founding members before the show. To ensure we know you are planning to attend a live event, be sure to use the email tied to your founding membership so we can send you an invite to the pre-show mixer for that live show.

For our West Coast founders—or anyone up for some travel to the next Bulwark Live tour stops: