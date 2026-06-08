The Bulwark

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
11m

"Soldiers can absorb difficult news. They can endure hardship, separation, and danger far longer than most people imagine—as long as the mission is clear and they know all the sacrifice is worth it."

Conversely if there's no mission morale will suffer. I was at Ft Polk from 86-88 and the 5th ID had no mission that we knew of and morale was terrible. Could have been a case study in leadership failure. We supposedly had the highest DUI rate in the Army, highest drug bust rate in the Army, highest suicide rate in the Army, and the lowest re-enlistment rate in the Army. Had all of that going on in my unit. It was quite a shock going there after a year with the 2nd ID in Korea.

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