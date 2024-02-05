The Bulwark

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Ann Stacey's avatar
Ann Stacey
Feb 5, 2024

Can Tim’s Friday guest ALWAYS be Charlie??? Please!

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Joshua Brooks's avatar
Joshua Brooks
Feb 5, 2024

Man I was super bummed when I heard Charlie was leaving BUT.... Tim taking over really takes a lot of the pain away.

I really struggled with how to say this without it sounding like I was slighting Charlie, so I absolutely hope it doesn't come across that way. I've been a Bulwark podcast listener from day 1, subscriber for a year or two now, and Charlie is the OG. Love that guy.

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