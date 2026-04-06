The gang is hitting the road again with a Bulwark Live show in San Diego on Wednesday, May 20 and then in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 21.

SAVE THE DATE: Tim, Sarah, and Sam are heading west for two nights of politics among friends in Southern California. Tickets will be on sale for everyone soon—keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/events for details and to grab your seat.



Bulwark Founders and Navigators: Be sure to use the email tied to your membership when you buy your tickets so we can send you an invite to join our pre-show Founders Mixer.

Can’t travel to be with us live in May? Consider upgrading to a Founders or Navigators membership and join us live on Monday.

On Monday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, JVL and Sarah will host a virtual town hall providing a peek behind the curtain on the state of The Bulwark and our plans for 2026. Tell us what you want us to cover at the town hall here.

If you’re new to The Bulwark, these semi-yearly updates are one of the ways we say “thank you” for the extra support provided by founding members. For those who want to do more to help further our growth, a founding membership is a high-impact option. It also comes with a few extra perks:

Three or six free memberships (or extra seats) to give directly to friends and family

Invitations to our twice-yearly virtual Founders Town Hall events

Access to the Founders Lounge live chat

Invitations to informal gatherings before Bulwark Live events

Location details for the Founders Town Hall will be emailed to our founding members on Monday afternoon (4/13). Watch your inbox.

Upgrade to a Founding Membership